76% of Canadians are voluntarily self-isolating to fight COVID-19, poll finds

The firm found 41 per cent enjoy being at home more while 31 per cent do not and 27 per cent said it has made no difference.

In that vein, 59 per cent are “feeling upset” and 50 per cent are “feeling depressed” while 22 per cent said they are drinking more alcohol, 10 per cent are consuming more cannabis, and seven per cent are smoking more cigarettes than usual.

Last month, just four per cent said they know someone with COVID-19 — with one per cent claiming they had contracted it — and 95 per cent said they did not know anyone with the virus.

This week, 11 per cent said they know someone who has contracted the coronavirus with one per cent saying they have it and 88 per cent don’t know anyone with the virus.

“That’s a change in two weeks that is concerning,” said Ciano.

Canadians overwhelmingly believe in health officials’ recommendation to maintain “social distancing” or “physical distancing” by keeping at least two metres apart and avoiding large groups.

Fully 96 per cent of respondents said that “could slow the rate of infections by COVID-19” with only three per cent disagreeing and one per cent unsure.

Similarly, 92 per cent are aware of the term “flatten the curve.” Just eight per cent reported being unfamiliar with the slogan health officials and politicians are using to encourage people to do their part by staying home.

As in last month’s poll, the collapsing economy loomed large, with 96 per cent saying they are worried about the economic effects of the pandemic.

Three-quarters — 75 per cent — said they were worried about their investments while 12 per cent weren’t and 13 per cent had no response.

More than half — 56 per cent — were worried about their jobs, while 26 per cent weren’t concerned about that and 19 per cent didn’t answer.

That compares with 70 per cent who were worried about their health with 29 per cent not worried and one per cent not responding.

Only 42 per cent were worried about the impact of COVID-19 on their social life, with 56 per cent not concerned and two per cent with no response.

The virus has changed behaviour, according to the poll.

A stunning 93 per cent of respondents are avoiding large groups of people, with only seven per cent saying they aren’t.

Similarly, 89 per cent are avoiding handshakes, 93 per cent are washing their hands more, 59 per cent are covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze, 77 per cent are using hand sanitizers or disinfectants, and 84 per cent are trying to touch their faces less.

Last month, 73 per cent avoided handshakes, 80 per cent were washing their hands more, 48 per cent were covering their mouths when they coughed or sneezed, 62 per cent were using hand sanitizers and disinfectants, and 71 per cent were trying not to touch their faces.

Despite the fact that supermarket supply chains are running relatively smoothly, 81 per cent believed there are shortages of retail items, while 15 per cent felt it’s business as usual and five per cent had no opinion.

