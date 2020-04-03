Hamilton-Burlington real estate market slips with arrival of COVID-19 pandemic

Della-Nebbia said she couldn’t speak on behalf of brokers, but noted that “there is a sense of the fear of the unknown amongst everyone right now — we don’t know how long this will last.”

Sellers in particular have been left in a bind as in-person open houses are rescheduled indefinitely and realtors turn to virtual showings for clients.

While listings and sales continue to take place throughout the market area, there’s no telling when the buyer pool will ramp up anew.

“This is the reason (the province) designated real estate as an essential workplace,” said Della-Nebbia. “There are those who need to either buy or sell, because they were already in the process of doing do.”

Brokers have been cautioned by the association to stop face-to-face business, including open houses, in-person showings, and maintaining agents and public office hours.

For Brimley, that means building on the foundation EXP Reality Brokerage laid before the pandemic. “We’ve been doing virtual showings for a while,” he said, adding their online platform allows prospective buyers to see homes from three-dimensional angles and not just photos.

For other, perhaps bigger brokerages, who deal with commercial leases as well as residential properties, the change will take some getting used to.

“It’s a work in progress,” said Gillis, who oversees about 100 Royal LePage agents. “A lot of our relators already did virtual presentations as part of their existing packages, taking video of the property themselves and putting it online. But it’s an adjustment for everybody.”