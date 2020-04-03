Canada Post employee in Mississauga tests positive for coronavirus

Canada Post has confirmed that an employee at its Gateway postal facility in Mississauga tested positive for coronavirus.

The Crown agency received notification of the positive test on Thursday, April 2. The Gateway building, located near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East, is Canada Post’s largest processing plant.

The employee worked in the east section of the facility and had not been to work since Saturday, March 28, according to a Canada Post spokesperson.

“We informed employees and sent employees that would have been in contact with the employee home to await further direction,” Canada Post said in a statement.

“We understand that this has caused employees concern. We informed them we are working with the Peel Public Health authority to provide any assistance and will continue to follow their direction to keep our people and the community safe.”

In response to the confirmed case, Canada Post said it has closed the potentially impacted area of the facility to conduct a deep-clean and sanitization with medical-grade cleaner.

Canada Post said the workspace in which the employee worked had been thoroughly cleaned over the weekend before it became aware of the test results.

A spokesperson said there is no concern about public exposure at this time since the Public Health Agency of Canada classifies the risk regarding mail and parcels as low.

"In general, because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces, there is a low risk of spread from shipped products or packaging," the agency said.

"There is also no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted by the delivery of goods or packages. We have also put physical distancing measures in all our facilities – plants, depots and post offices. We have also changed the way we deliver, especially parcels, to a Knock, Drop and Go approach to eliminate customer interactions."