‘It was an extremely heart-warming experience’: Northumberland’s first responders salute hospital heroes

NORTHUMBERLAND – “It was an extremely heart-warming experience.”

Those are the words of Linda Davis, the president and chief executive officer of Northumberland Hills Hospital (NHH), following an emotional tribute to front-line health-care workers under the setting of the sun April 1.

On April 1, first responders from across Northumberland rallied together in a moving show of support for front-line health-care workers, at both NHH and Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

From police, to firefighters, to paramedics, they all made their way in their emergency vehicles to the hospitals, to let front-line health-care workers know they are not in this fight against COVID-19 alone. They filled the streets and hospital parking lots, they blasted their sirens, honked their horns, and lit up the sky with their emergency lights, while also cheering and clapping.

From a distance, some hospital staff watched outside. The demonstration moved some to tears.

“I feel it’s important that the front-line health-care workers know that their communities truly do appreciate the work they are doing in these trying times,” said Northumberland OPP Const. Robert Simpson, who organized the local shows of support. “They are on the front lines in this challenge we are facing. Our message is very simple: We want to say thank you.”

In addition to Northumberland OPP, members of the Cobourg and Port Hope police and fire departments, as well as the Trent Hills Fire Department and Northumberland Paramedics, took the time to participate in the salute to hospital heroes April 1. The shows of support took place simultaneously at both hospitals.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, similar displays of support have been emerging nationwide.

“Emergency services across Canada are taking an opportunity to show their support to the dedicated staff, paramedics and medical professionals (in their communities) – and this was an opportunity to let ours know that we recognize them and the good work they are doing,” said Simpson. “I think the event went very well. Although, I expected nothing less from the emergency services in our community. We stand unanimously in our appreciation for the work that they are doing.”