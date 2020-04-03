Feds seek volunteers to fight COVID-19

OTTAWA — The federal government is seeking volunteers with medical experience to provide backup support in the fight against COVID-19.
Health Canada is creating a database of specialized volunteers that provinces and territories can draw on to help track down people who have been in contact with positive cases, collect data and provide surge capacity at hospitals.
The online application process was launched this week.
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says they are looking for people with the medical skills and knowledge to do the work on a volunteer basis.
It's a welcome opportunity for many medical students who found their clinical placements cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, and have been looking for ways to help.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit in southern Ontario has already recruited 60 medical students from Western University to join their efforts against the virus, and says they will benefit from the extra help.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The federal government is seeking volunteers with medical experience to provide backup support in the fight against COVID-19.
Health Canada is creating a database of specialized volunteers that provinces and territories can draw on to help track down people who have been in contact with positive cases, collect data and provide surge capacity at hospitals.
The online application process was launched this week.
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says they are looking for people with the medical skills and knowledge to do the work on a volunteer basis.
It's a welcome opportunity for many medical students who found their clinical placements cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, and have been looking for ways to help.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit in southern Ontario has already recruited 60 medical students from Western University to join their efforts against the virus, and says they will benefit from the extra help.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The federal government is seeking volunteers with medical experience to provide backup support in the fight against COVID-19.
Health Canada is creating a database of specialized volunteers that provinces and territories can draw on to help track down people who have been in contact with positive cases, collect data and provide surge capacity at hospitals.
The online application process was launched this week.
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says they are looking for people with the medical skills and knowledge to do the work on a volunteer basis.
It's a welcome opportunity for many medical students who found their clinical placements cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, and have been looking for ways to help.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit in southern Ontario has already recruited 60 medical students from Western University to join their efforts against the virus, and says they will benefit from the extra help.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.
By The Canadian Press