'It breaks my heart': COVID-19 may force GiGi's Fitness to close for good

“I thought for my own health, the health of my family and the other members, it was better to close the studio,” she said. While she has three part-time employees who were laid off, she works the majority of the hours. And frankly, she said, the staff understood the decision.

Dunda, who started in the fitness business with Curves 17 years ago, has owned her studio since 2010.

“It’s been a passion for me, helping other women achieve their health goals, their fitness goals,” she said. “Knowing that this might end it all is so sad.”

She said she has kept the fitness studio going for her 132 members because Waterdown does not have any other women-only facilities.

“It breaks my heart, because this year is our 20th year in Waterdown,” she said, adding the facility started as a Curves. “It just breaks my heart that I might have to close the studio because I can’t personally afford to go into any more debt for the business.

“It was my joke that this is my hobby … because I don’t take a paycheque,” she added. “I’m in a business to help women get healthy — that’s why I’ve kept open.”

She said it is doubly sad because the studio is very much a family atmosphere.

“I’ve watched ladies meet friends, somebody who came in and didn’t know anybody in Waterdown, they just moved to Waterdown, they come into the studio and they’ve made lifelong friendships, which has been great to see,” she said. “It’s sad that we might lose that if this doesn’t get resolved within the next month.”

Dunda said she waits every day for 11 a.m. so she can hear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s daily news conference — and then for Premier Doug Ford at 1 p.m. She added she is stressed constantly about the business, which is negatively impacting her life on a personal level.

“For the last year and a half it has been very stressful,” she said of the business. “I’ve kept it up because I’m a commitment person — I committed to the landlord on a five-year lease.

“I wanted to make sure that I lived up to my end of the lease because I don’t believe in walking away from things.

“Even when times are tough, I figured out a way,” she continued. “I figured out I could keep this business running as long as I didn’t take a paycheque.

“I’ve kept it open because I want these women to be healthy.”

She said it has been particularly stressful financially, as her partner wanted to close the doors two years ago.

“It’s been very stressful personally, because I have a debt for the club that needs to be paid,” she said. “So where is the money coming to pay it? It’s coming out of my pocket.

“Personally, the stress has taken its toll on a lot of things in my life.”