'It breaks my heart': COVID-19 may force GiGi's Fitness to close for good

Despite stimulus packages from the federal government designed to help individuals and businesses handle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses like GiGi’s Fitness Studio in Waterdown are falling through the cracks.
GiGi’s, which is located at 245 Dundas St. E., has been closed since March 16 — in advance of the provincial order to close all non-essential businesses, including gyms and fitness studios, for 14 days as of March 24.
However, despite closing due to the coronavirus, owner Carolynne Dunda said she is not eligible for either personal or business support from the federal government.
“I love what the government is doing, but for me, because I am such a small business, I don’t qualify for anything.”
Dunda said she hasn’t taken a paycheque from the business since 2017, which renders her personally ineligible for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit. Meanwhile, as she only has three part-time workers, she is below the $50,000 payroll threshold for the Canada Emergency Business Account. The business program will provide interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to small businesses and not-for-profits in order to cover their operating costs and help offset the economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s not fair what they’re doing — I understand how they’re helping, but they really have to think of the small businesses,” she said, adding a lot of times in small businesses, the owner is the last person to be paid. “I’m sure there are many of us in Waterdown.”
While she said her members are a great group of women who were supportive of her decision to close the studio before it became mandatory and while members have the ability to do online virtual workouts, it is still a hardship as 66 per cent of her members don’t participate in classes — they only come to the studio to use the equipment.
“How can I take membership fee for something they’re not getting?” she said. “And if I don’t have the membership fee, I don’t have the money for rent.
“In all honesty, if we have to go into May, I’m going to end up closing the studio.”
Dunda was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy and radiation in 2010, and said her immune system was compromised by the procedures — and she has never been the same. As a result — and due to the fact GiGi’s is a one-room studio — she decided to close the doors.
“I thought for my own health, the health of my family and the other members, it was better to close the studio,” she said. While she has three part-time employees who were laid off, she works the majority of the hours. And frankly, she said, the staff understood the decision.
Dunda, who started in the fitness business with Curves 17 years ago, has owned her studio since 2010.
“It’s been a passion for me, helping other women achieve their health goals, their fitness goals,” she said. “Knowing that this might end it all is so sad.”
She said she has kept the fitness studio going for her 132 members because Waterdown does not have any other women-only facilities.
“It breaks my heart, because this year is our 20th year in Waterdown,” she said, adding the facility started as a Curves. “It just breaks my heart that I might have to close the studio because I can’t personally afford to go into any more debt for the business.
“It was my joke that this is my hobby … because I don’t take a paycheque,” she added. “I’m in a business to help women get healthy — that’s why I’ve kept open.”
She said it is doubly sad because the studio is very much a family atmosphere.
“I’ve watched ladies meet friends, somebody who came in and didn’t know anybody in Waterdown, they just moved to Waterdown, they come into the studio and they’ve made lifelong friendships, which has been great to see,” she said. “It’s sad that we might lose that if this doesn’t get resolved within the next month.”
Dunda said she waits every day for 11 a.m. so she can hear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s daily news conference — and then for Premier Doug Ford at 1 p.m. She added she is stressed constantly about the business, which is negatively impacting her life on a personal level.
“For the last year and a half it has been very stressful,” she said of the business. “I’ve kept it up because I’m a commitment person — I committed to the landlord on a five-year lease.
“I wanted to make sure that I lived up to my end of the lease because I don’t believe in walking away from things.
“Even when times are tough, I figured out a way,” she continued. “I figured out I could keep this business running as long as I didn’t take a paycheque.
“I’ve kept it open because I want these women to be healthy.”
She said it has been particularly stressful financially, as her partner wanted to close the doors two years ago.
“It’s been very stressful personally, because I have a debt for the club that needs to be paid,” she said. “So where is the money coming to pay it? It’s coming out of my pocket.
“Personally, the stress has taken its toll on a lot of things in my life.”
