Lakeridge Health plans for 300 to 700 additional COVID-19 beds

Stone said he has three kids and two grandkids who he has not seen in recent weeks except a couple of times six feet away at the door. He said the public has to do the same with their family members and friend circles.

“When I look at all the stuff on TV, I’m not sure this kind of detail transmits, because these are hard things to do.”

It means mapping out where people go when they have to go to places like the grocery store and understanding areas where there could be droplets like counters and then practising ‘perfect hand hygiene’.

“When we all do what we’re asked to do, the epi curve flattens,” he said. “You don’t see the epi curve flattening right away, when we’re all doing what we’re supposed to do … (it) flattens slowly over two or three weeks.”

Flattening the curve reduces the number of new beds required. Stone also stressed that the healthcare demands of COVID-19 are doing additional harm over time as a result of reductions in other services including the cancellation of all elective surgeries including all cancer surgeries.

“There’s a huge impact on our non-COVID patients too, we’ve postponed important surgeries, we’ve postponed important clinics like diabetes follow up and oncology clinics and primary care is moving a lot slower.”

Local ERs are still open for non-COVID emergencies but Stone said all patients are being screened and anyone with even minor cold-type symptoms is isolated.

“If you have a very serious illness, please don’t hesitate (to come to the ER) and of course if it’s minor the right pathway is through your own family doctor.”

On April 1, two patients and a healthcare worker at Lakeridge Health Oshawa tested positive for COVID-19 in the OC7 cardiac unit. Stone said Lakeridge is conducting an investigation and should have more information about whether the outbreak was linked to the community or internally early next week.

Last week, Lakeridge introduced a universal mask protocol requiring all patient-facing healthcare workers to wear a surgical mask in non-COVID areas of hospitals.

He’s aware of concerns from staff that they are not receiving enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and said he believes the science supports the protocols the hospital has put in place.

“We have to win over the hearts and minds of people and we have to get out there and engage and talk and talk it through,” he said. “Individuals worry about their health and safety and their own families and the safety of their process.”

While doing rounds in the COVID and ICU units last night, Stone said he was impressed with staff who were doing all the right things to stay safe in those units and said there will be videos going out to staff in other units related to their specific environments. The messaging to staff remains consistent focusing on hand hygiene and sanitation.

“Our teams in the lower risk areas who are worried about an odd case coming in from the community or an odd case somehow happening, we need them to do the right things which is wear your mask, clean your hands, clean the stuff you touch.”

With respect to stocks of PPE, Stone said there are some serious shortages with certain types of PPE.

“We’ve really developed very strong conservation strategies that are entirely within the bounds of safety of the PPE, we haven’t gotten into extended use or disinfection and all that kind of stuff, at least not at this point,” he said. “Our strategy is good, our goal is to see how long this makes the PPE last.”

That being said, Stone said everyone in Ontario and Canada is relying on continuing supplies of PPE and said the news that U.S. president Donald Trump has asked 3M to stop shipping PPE to Canada is worrying and he hopes it doesn’t happen.