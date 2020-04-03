Lakeridge Health plans for 300 to 700 additional COVID-19 beds

DURHAM -- Lakeridge Health is making plans to ramp up by anywhere from 300 to 700 new beds in response to the COVID-19 epidemic said chief of staff Dr. Tony Stone on Friday.
He explains that exactly how many beds will be needed will depend on community response efforts to flatten the epidemic (epi) curve.
“The expectation is that the epi curve peaks in Durham Region in approximately four weeks,” said Stone.
Where those additional beds would be located is still under discussion.
As of Friday morning, there were 85 COVID-19 patients in hospital at Lakeridge Health’s Ajax and Oshawa sites. Of those, 53 were probable cases but the testing had not come back yet while 32 had tested positive.
There were 14 people receiving critical care in the ICU and 12 of those patients were on ventilators.
To put plans for additional beds into context, Stone explained that normally there are roughly 800 beds across the Lakeridge system and during the winter an additional 112 beds are added because of influenza season.
Stone said Lakeridge began to see COVID-19 cases about two and a half weeks ago and those numbers have continued to increase. He said within Ontario, there are clusters of the virus.
“Durham has a pretty significant cluster and what’s helpful for others to understand, because of the limited testing capacity in Ontario and the limited testing capacity in Durham, we don’t have a good line of sight on the intensity of the problem in Durham,” he said, adding that mild cases simply aren’t being tested at this time.
As a result, Stone stressed the importance of physical distancing and staying at home. He said that means not only keeping a distance with strangers but family members too as family members can infect each other.
Stone said he has three kids and two grandkids who he has not seen in recent weeks except a couple of times six feet away at the door. He said the public has to do the same with their family members and friend circles.
“When I look at all the stuff on TV, I’m not sure this kind of detail transmits, because these are hard things to do.”
It means mapping out where people go when they have to go to places like the grocery store and understanding areas where there could be droplets like counters and then practising ‘perfect hand hygiene’.
“When we all do what we’re asked to do, the epi curve flattens,” he said. “You don’t see the epi curve flattening right away, when we’re all doing what we’re supposed to do … (it) flattens slowly over two or three weeks.”
Flattening the curve reduces the number of new beds required. Stone also stressed that the healthcare demands of COVID-19 are doing additional harm over time as a result of reductions in other services including the cancellation of all elective surgeries including all cancer surgeries.
“There’s a huge impact on our non-COVID patients too, we’ve postponed important surgeries, we’ve postponed important clinics like diabetes follow up and oncology clinics and primary care is moving a lot slower.”
Local ERs are still open for non-COVID emergencies but Stone said all patients are being screened and anyone with even minor cold-type symptoms is isolated.
“If you have a very serious illness, please don’t hesitate (to come to the ER) and of course if it’s minor the right pathway is through your own family doctor.”
On April 1, two patients and a healthcare worker at Lakeridge Health Oshawa tested positive for COVID-19 in the OC7 cardiac unit. Stone said Lakeridge is conducting an investigation and should have more information about whether the outbreak was linked to the community or internally early next week.
Last week, Lakeridge introduced a universal mask protocol requiring all patient-facing healthcare workers to wear a surgical mask in non-COVID areas of hospitals.
He’s aware of concerns from staff that they are not receiving enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and said he believes the science supports the protocols the hospital has put in place.
“We have to win over the hearts and minds of people and we have to get out there and engage and talk and talk it through,” he said. “Individuals worry about their health and safety and their own families and the safety of their process.”
While doing rounds in the COVID and ICU units last night, Stone said he was impressed with staff who were doing all the right things to stay safe in those units and said there will be videos going out to staff in other units related to their specific environments. The messaging to staff remains consistent focusing on hand hygiene and sanitation.
“Our teams in the lower risk areas who are worried about an odd case coming in from the community or an odd case somehow happening, we need them to do the right things which is wear your mask, clean your hands, clean the stuff you touch.”
With respect to stocks of PPE, Stone said there are some serious shortages with certain types of PPE.
“We’ve really developed very strong conservation strategies that are entirely within the bounds of safety of the PPE, we haven’t gotten into extended use or disinfection and all that kind of stuff, at least not at this point,” he said. “Our strategy is good, our goal is to see how long this makes the PPE last.”
That being said, Stone said everyone in Ontario and Canada is relying on continuing supplies of PPE and said the news that U.S. president Donald Trump has asked 3M to stop shipping PPE to Canada is worrying and he hopes it doesn’t happen.
