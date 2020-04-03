'We're all preparing': Flamborough food banks brace for surge in usage

Ward said some of that has happened organically, as they have urged older adults, those with health vulnerabilities — or who live with those who are vulnerable — not to volunteer.

She said for the past three weeks she has been the only person interacting with clients at the door.

“Just so I can protect the volunteers and have just myself a bit more exposed than they are,” she said, adding they are also suggesting volunteers maintain two metres of spaces between them.

She said they are incredibly grateful to their volunteers.

“We know that every time they come to help out their neighbours, they’re putting themselves and their families at risk,” she said. “We think that they are just amazing.”

For the past two weeks, Ward said the volunteers had been creating hampers with a predetermined amount of food. But last week, people could make special orders with a checklist, she said, in an attempt to give people food they want to eat.

Similar measures have been instituted at the Flamborough Food Bank, Leamen said, adding the food bank has moved to providing a seven-day, non-perishable food hamper. As a result, while normally people would visit the food bank every two weeks, they are now coming weekly.

“We are still able to supplement it with some fresh food items,” he said, adding numerous local businesses have come forward with donations of perishable items like eggs and juice. “That’s kept us in the game for some fresh food.”

Leamen said they have halved the number of volunteers from 10 to five to ensure they can adhere to physical distancing guidelines. They have also implemented a drive-thru system, which was made easier by the hamper system.

“We’ve got a system that ensures everyone is safe,” he said.

“They pull up, we tell them to stay in their vehicle, and pop the trunk or open their back door,” he said. “We load the food for them, so they ever get out and they don’t have to get close to us and we don’t have to get close to them.”

Leamen said the new measures make it hard for the food bank, which he said works hard to maintain dignity for its clients.

“All of that is about human interaction — and we’ve lost all of that,” he said. “So now we’ve lost an element of it … it’s definitely a different world that we’re operating in.”

For her part, Ward said the shutdown of church functions has helped the food bank offer more choice, as the closure freed up the team's time — volunteers no longer have to pack away the non-perishable food items like they would normally would when the church was functioning.

She said they may not be able to continue to offer that choice, particularly if the anticipated increase occurs.

“Fortunately, our neighbours who come to get food have been patient, co-operative, grateful and just lovely,” she said. “So that’s been a blessing.”

In addition, Ward said they have received a number of important donations from people in the community, which has helped sustain the food bank.

She said a couple of shops that aren't primarily grocery stores donated food after having to temporarily shutter after they were deemed non-essential businesses. One of those generous donors was Waterdown Treasure Hunt.

“That was really helpful,” she said.

However, Ward said the shelter is having purchase more food, which has led to more cost.

“So far we’re hanging in, and we’ll continue to do that,” she said.

Ward said they are able to sustain the current level of need — assuming the supply chain bringing food to the area is not disrupted. “We’re early in all of this still, but right now we’re doing fine and our intention is to find a way to make sure we’re here every week for people and we can provide as much as we possibly can.”