CAMH confirms possible outbreak of COVID-19

“We are currently investigating many COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in institutions and facilities in our city because there is community transmission,” Dr. Vinita Dubey, a Toronto Public Health spokesperson and associate medical officer of health, wrote in email Saturday.

Szigeti said she is shocked neither Toronto Public Health nor CAMH will confirm which unit has been locked down, when it is a matter of public health.

“It is not personal health. That is why public health is investigating and that is why presumably public health has ordered the lockdown. Nobody is seeking any personal health information,” she wrote in email Saturday.

Szigeti spoke to two clients on the unit and “neither has been made aware the unit is shut down or that there is any suspicion of COVID.”

Last week, two staff members and two patients — from a unit below 3-5 — tested positive and CAMH has not provided any updates, she said.

She said she’s been asking CAMH for weeks about “what the plan is” should an outbreak happen inside its facilities, particularly in Unit 3-5, where “acutely unwell” people are “the last people left behind,” she said Saturday. She estimates there are 22 to 25 beds.

“Nobody cares about them,” she said of the people inside Unit 3-5, because of the double stigma of suffering major mental disorders and criminality “so people are afraid of the population as perceived dangerous in the first place.”

Szigeti noted that CAMH on Saturday updated its website to say that as of Monday, no visitors will be allowed on any of its sites. Previously, essential visitors were allowed.

