SIU investigating fatal shooting in Brampton

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal shooting Monday in Brampton.

A 26-year-old man was killed after Peel Regional Police officers responded to a domestic situation.

The SIU says an officer fired his gun multiple times after an interaction at the scene.

Before the shooting, the SIU says two officers used conducted energy weapons.

The man succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

By The Canadian Press