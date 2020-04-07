COVID-19 fears grow as virus spreads: poll

Ninety-three per cent of Canadian respondents also considered COVID-19 a threat to the country's economy.

Seventy-nine per cent said it is a threat to the health of the Canadian population as a whole, with the same number saying it threatens day-to-day life in their community. Just over half of respondents deemed the pandemic a threat to their personal finances.

Still, the poll suggests Canadians are largely and increasingly satisfied with the measures being taken by governments to fight the disease.

That's particularly true at the provincial level, with 82 per cent approval. The federal government has seen an increase in approval, with 72 per cent satisfied, up from 65 per cent two weeks ago.

Fewer Canadians now believe that the pandemic has been blown out of proportion, with 83 believing COVID-19 is a real threat compared to 77 per cent two weeks ago.

The last few weeks have seen serious moves by all levels of government to bring in stringent physical distancing measures to limit the spread of the virus, as well as the introduction of several relief programs by the federal government to ease the financial burden of the virus for individuals and businesses.

That stands in contrast to the United States, where there are 330,891 confirmed cases of the virus according to figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control on Monday.

There, 26 per cent say that the disease has been blown out of proportion while only 13 per cent in Canada believe the same.

What hasn't changed is the fact that most people in Canada — 67 per cent — still believe the worst the virus has to offer is still ahead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2020.

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press