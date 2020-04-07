Quebec seniors' home has 105 cases, 8 deaths

Health officials have scrambled to put new protocols in place, including limiting the number of personnel who work in multiple locations.

The province's chief public health doctor, Horacio Arruda, said he believed asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people, including health workers, may have played a role in introducing the virus, despite the strict controls.

He said that almost 45 per cent of the province's deaths have been tied to long-term care homes, while a further 20 per cent were linked to seniors' residences. The vast majority of those who have died have been over the age of 70, Arruda said Tuesday.

Quebec recorded another 760 cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 9,340. There were also 29 additional deaths, for a total of 150.

Once again, Legault pointed to the low number of new cases requiring hospitalization as a sign that social distancing measures are beginning to work.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 50 to 583, and the number of patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 164.

The province is expected to reveal a series of projections and scenarios regarding the possible course of the outbreak later Tuesday.

Legault said the projections would reflect the fact that Quebecers are "making progress," but stressed that now was not the time to relax physical distancing measures.

Reinforcing the message that measures will continue for a while, the Canadian Grand Prix, held annually in June in Montreal, was postponed Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the city is putting a stop on all cultural and sporting events until July 2.

Legault had some good news for the province's children, in response to a video from a young girl who had asked him if the tooth fairy could still visit her home during COVID-19.

"I can confirm that the tooth fairy now is on the list of essential services and is immune to the coronavirus," Legault said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press