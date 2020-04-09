Burn ban in place to protect firefighters, residents: Brock mayor

BROCK — A burn ban has been put in place to keep Brock’s firefighters and residents safe, says Mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden.

The township implemented a burn ban in March as pandemic concerns grew and since then, said Bath-Hadden in an online post, the municipality has received inquiries about the prohibition.

"The federal, provincial and municipal governments are constantly reinforcing the need for social-distancing of all people to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. Whenever possible, the social-distancing must include our volunteer firefighters,” said the mayor. “Our fire department responds to several burning complaints throughout the year, meaning that the fire department is sending several firefighters to this type of response. The township’s top priority during this state of emergency is the safety of our residents and the safety of our staff, which includes our firefighters.

“To keep our firefighters safe to the best of our ability, we need to limit the number of non-emergency responses such as burning complaints,” continued Bath-Hadden. “It is for that reason that the township’s fire chief, with the support of myself and the (chief administrative officer), has implemented a burn ban. This will help decrease the number of non-emergency responses, help maintain the social distancing and keep our firefighters safe in their own homes.”