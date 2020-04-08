'Patience has run thin' with low testing:Ford

The assessment centres had been testing around 60 per cent of people referred to them in mid-March, but are now testing between 70 and 75 per cent, a spokesman for Elliott said.

Even people with COVID-19 symptoms were being turned away from testing and told to self-isolate because there was not enough reagent to process the tests, Elliott said.

Ford said the reagent was restocked four or five days ago, but refused to lay the blame at the feet of anyone in particular for the continuing shortfall of tests over that period.

"We have to move forward and learn from our mistakes in the past," he said.

Ontario reported 550 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest single-day increase so far, though figures also showed a return to an increasing testing backlog.

The new cases bring the total in the province to 5,276 cases — an increase of 11.6 per cent over Tuesday — including 174 deaths and 2,074 resolved cases.

The jump followed two days of relatively lower numbers of new cases.

Despite Ontario being able to run 13,000 tests per day, assessment centres have only been submitting about 3,500, the government said.

But even with that gap in available testing capacity, a backlog of pending tests that had nearly been cleared has now grown for two days in a row, and is up to more than 1,100.

There are now 99 assessment centres open in Ontario. Ford announced Wednesday that the province is extending hours of construction on critical health-care infrastructure projects, such as assessment centres and temporary structures that hospitals are preparing in the event of COVID-19 patient surges.

The number of people in hospital dropped since Tuesday, from 614 to 605, but more are now in intensive care and on ventilators.

There are now at least 58 long-term care homes with one or more cases of COVID-19. About 45 per cent of all of the COVID-19 deaths in Ontario have been among long-term care residents.

Pinecrest Nursing Home, the site of Ontario's largest outbreak, reported another resident's death overnight, for a total of 28 deaths linked to COVID-19 at the Bobcaygeon facility.

Toronto Public Health said Wednesday that at least 16 residents had died due to COVID-19 in Seven Oaks long-term care home, with another 45 confirmed and 56 probable cases among the 249 residents. Thirteen staff have tested positive.

As well, 580 of Ontario's confirmed COVID-19 cases have been in health-care workers.

— With files from Cassandra Szklarski

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press