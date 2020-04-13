A new frame of mind during the coronavirus pandemic for Corby's in Carlisle

It’s slow these days at Corby Custom Framing in Carlisle.

Customizing a defining look for art and photography pieces isn't a priority for clients in the throes of a global crisis. Still, Don Corby is open by appointment for the remaining few who have pieces at the shop.

“I’m closed, of course, but I do have a number of customers’ frames here to pick up,” he said.

Half of Corby’s home-based business customers drop by the Carlisle Road shop, while the other half give him a ring during business hours. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, those requests for service have ceased.

“I haven’t got any calls from anybody,” he said.

While he owns the building on his Carlisle property, Corby isn’t paying rent. But a lack of business means no income.

“I can get by with no income for a while, but the government’s really not doing much for small businesses,” he said.

Under normal circumstances, Corby said, customers would bring in pieces to have them framed. Generally, he would work through about 40 framing orders per week.

“Going from 40 to zero in a matter of a week is what happened because nobody wants to go out,” he said, adding, “Picture framing’s a luxury, of course, so it’s not a priority with anybody.”

The small business owner has been talking to friends in the art community and while local artists are still producing, they don’t have anything to frame.