A new frame of mind during the coronavirus pandemic for Corby's in Carlisle

It’s slow these days at Corby Custom Framing in Carlisle.
Customizing a defining look for art and photography pieces isn't a priority for clients in the throes of a global crisis. Still, Don Corby is open by appointment for the remaining few who have pieces at the shop.
“I’m closed, of course, but I do have a number of customers’ frames here to pick up,” he said.
Half of Corby’s home-based business customers drop by the Carlisle Road shop, while the other half give him a ring during business hours. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, those requests for service have ceased.
“I haven’t got any calls from anybody,” he said.
While he owns the building on his Carlisle property, Corby isn’t paying rent. But a lack of business means no income.
“I can get by with no income for a while, but the government’s really not doing much for small businesses,” he said.
Under normal circumstances, Corby said, customers would bring in pieces to have them framed. Generally, he would work through about 40 framing orders per week.
“Going from 40 to zero in a matter of a week is what happened because nobody wants to go out,” he said, adding, “Picture framing’s a luxury, of course, so it’s not a priority with anybody.”
The small business owner has been talking to friends in the art community and while local artists are still producing, they don’t have anything to frame.
“They’re not framing because they don’t have money and also they don’t have shows to show their work because the shows are all cancelled,” he said, noting his annual open house and art show, Artists in the Country, has also been cancelled this year.
Currently, Corby said, he has yet to call his customers to pick up their framed pieces because he said he figures everyone is “sitting tight,” but noted that if people want to pick up their orders, he would schedule a time for them to come. He’s been sanitizing the area, including the door handles and payment machine.
Until the government allows businesses to open up again, he is using the time to work on home projects.
“I’ve just got odd jobs to do around the house and cleaning and organizing. My framing area was a mess, so last week I cleaned that up and had a big bonfire to get rid of all the extra offcuts that I was saving forever.”
It’s slow these days at Corby Custom Framing in Carlisle.
Customizing a defining look for art and photography pieces isn't a priority for clients in the throes of a global crisis. Still, Don Corby is open by appointment for the remaining few who have pieces at the shop.
“I’m closed, of course, but I do have a number of customers’ frames here to pick up,” he said.
Half of Corby’s home-based business customers drop by the Carlisle Road shop, while the other half give him a ring during business hours. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, those requests for service have ceased.
“I haven’t got any calls from anybody,” he said.
While he owns the building on his Carlisle property, Corby isn’t paying rent. But a lack of business means no income.
“I can get by with no income for a while, but the government’s really not doing much for small businesses,” he said.
Under normal circumstances, Corby said, customers would bring in pieces to have them framed. Generally, he would work through about 40 framing orders per week.
“Going from 40 to zero in a matter of a week is what happened because nobody wants to go out,” he said, adding, “Picture framing’s a luxury, of course, so it’s not a priority with anybody.”
The small business owner has been talking to friends in the art community and while local artists are still producing, they don’t have anything to frame.
“They’re not framing because they don’t have money and also they don’t have shows to show their work because the shows are all cancelled,” he said, noting his annual open house and art show, Artists in the Country, has also been cancelled this year.
Currently, Corby said, he has yet to call his customers to pick up their framed pieces because he said he figures everyone is “sitting tight,” but noted that if people want to pick up their orders, he would schedule a time for them to come. He’s been sanitizing the area, including the door handles and payment machine.
Until the government allows businesses to open up again, he is using the time to work on home projects.
“I’ve just got odd jobs to do around the house and cleaning and organizing. My framing area was a mess, so last week I cleaned that up and had a big bonfire to get rid of all the extra offcuts that I was saving forever.”
It’s slow these days at Corby Custom Framing in Carlisle.
Customizing a defining look for art and photography pieces isn't a priority for clients in the throes of a global crisis. Still, Don Corby is open by appointment for the remaining few who have pieces at the shop.
“I’m closed, of course, but I do have a number of customers’ frames here to pick up,” he said.
Half of Corby’s home-based business customers drop by the Carlisle Road shop, while the other half give him a ring during business hours. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, those requests for service have ceased.
“I haven’t got any calls from anybody,” he said.
While he owns the building on his Carlisle property, Corby isn’t paying rent. But a lack of business means no income.
“I can get by with no income for a while, but the government’s really not doing much for small businesses,” he said.
Under normal circumstances, Corby said, customers would bring in pieces to have them framed. Generally, he would work through about 40 framing orders per week.
“Going from 40 to zero in a matter of a week is what happened because nobody wants to go out,” he said, adding, “Picture framing’s a luxury, of course, so it’s not a priority with anybody.”
The small business owner has been talking to friends in the art community and while local artists are still producing, they don’t have anything to frame.
“They’re not framing because they don’t have money and also they don’t have shows to show their work because the shows are all cancelled,” he said, noting his annual open house and art show, Artists in the Country, has also been cancelled this year.
Currently, Corby said, he has yet to call his customers to pick up their framed pieces because he said he figures everyone is “sitting tight,” but noted that if people want to pick up their orders, he would schedule a time for them to come. He’s been sanitizing the area, including the door handles and payment machine.
Until the government allows businesses to open up again, he is using the time to work on home projects.
“I’ve just got odd jobs to do around the house and cleaning and organizing. My framing area was a mess, so last week I cleaned that up and had a big bonfire to get rid of all the extra offcuts that I was saving forever.”