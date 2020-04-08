Public Health reporting 684 total coronavirus cases for Brampton, Mississauga and Caldeon

Peel Public Health has updated their daily numbers on COVID-19 spread in the region.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, the region has a total of 684 confirmed cases, an increase of 47 newly-confirmed patients since Tuesday.

Mississauga has more than half of all cases, with a total of 378. Brampton has the second-highest amount of cases, now sitting at 270.

In the past 24 hours, Mississauga’s cases rose by 17 and Brampton’s increased by 28.