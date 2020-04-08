Ventilator production exploding to fill demand

OTTAWA — One of the companies making ventilators for the federal government is expanding its production capacity more than tenfold to meet demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another one has never been part of making ventilators before but is working with several other companies to update an old prototype and get as many as 10,000 new ventilators built in a matter of months.

It's all part of the federal government's drive to add as many as 30,000 ventilators to Canadian intensive care units in the battle against COVID-19. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the plan Tuesday, saying Ottawa was working with Thornhill Medical in Toronto, CAE in Montreal, Starfish Medical in Victoria, and a consortium known as Ventilators for Canadians.

Ventilators are artificial breathing machines which help people who are too sick to breathe on their own. The most critically-ill COVID-19 patients require ventilators when pneumonia attacks their lungs too harshly.

In Italy and Spain, two of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, the number of patients needing ventilators quickly exceeded the number of devices available, forcing doctors to make gut-wrenching decisions about who would get the artificial support and who would be left to almost certainly die.

Thornhill Medical CEO Lesley Gouldie said Wednesday normally her Toronto-based company would produce at most 50 ventilators in a month, but is scaling that up to as many as 500 a month with help from Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturer Linamar.

"It's been an extremely intense period for our company," Gouldie said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

"We're working very hard in conjunction with our manufacturing partners to get these into the hands of Canadians as soon as possible. People are literally working night and day to make that happen."

Thornhill has already shipped eight and Gouldie said more will go out this month and most of the ones Linamar produces will begin to be available in May. In all, Thornhill has a contract for 1,020 devices, with a letter of intent for possibly 900 more.

Canadian hospitals had an estimated 5,000 ventilators at the outset of the outbreak and every province is trying to get more. Several hundred patients are already on ventilators in intensive-care units, and thus far the health system has coped.