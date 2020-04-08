Vote on new COVID-19 relief bill stalled

NDP House Leader Peter Julian agreed the government needs to be held accountable and can benefit from opposition proposals. But he said the NDP's priority is pushing the government to introduce a universal benefit that all Canadians can use to weather the storm.

The Bloc Quebecois is supporting the government's bid to quickly pass the wage subsidy bill but unanimous consent of all parties is required to approve the bill in one day, as the government is hoping to do.

Opposition parties were given a draft of the bill Monday evening and discussions have been going on since in a bid to reach that unanimous agreement. Government officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, remained hopeful Wednesday that a skeleton Parliament — involving 32 MPs living within driving distance of the capital — could be recalled as early as Friday or Saturday.

However, no letter requesting the recall of the House of Commons had yet been sent to Speaker Rota. The government is holding off on that until agreement to pass the bill is reached, rather than repeat what happened last time, when what was supposed to be a brief sitting turned into a marathon, day-long negotiating session behind the scenes. MPs finally approved the emergency aid bill in the wee hours of the morning.

Except for that brief sitting, Parliament has been adjourned since March 13 as part of a countrywide effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is scheduled to resume on April 20 but all parties acknowledge the adjournment is likely to continue long past that date.

Trudeau stressed Wednesday that he welcomes the idea of Parliament, in some fashion, resuming its fundamental role during the crisis.

"I believe deeply in our democratic institutions, particularly in a time of crisis, and I look forward to continuing to work with all opposition parties to make sure that we have working systems in place," he said at his daily briefing.

However, Trudeau added it's "important that parliamentarians from every corner of the country, not just those within driving distance of Ottawa, should be able to weigh in on the working of our democracy."

Julian, who noted that his British Columbia riding is more than 4,000 kilometres from Ottawa, agreed a mechanism must be found to involve MPs from all corners of the country at a time when everyone is being advised not to travel.

Last weekend, government House leader Pablo Rodriguez wrote Rota to ask for his advice on how to assemble a virtual Parliament.

In response, Rota wrote Rodriguez on Wednesday to say he's asked the House of Commons administration to work with public and private-sector partners on the technology and logistics required, with the aim of holding a virtual Parliament "within four weeks."

Rota noted that the United Kingdom is taking a similar amount of time to work out a way for the mother of all parliaments to conduct its business virtually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press