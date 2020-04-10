Durham hospital foundations fighting coronavirus together

DURHAM -- Durham’s four hospital foundations have banded together to launch a fundraiser that will support front-line workers at each health-care site.

‘Durham Region Fights COVID-19’ is looking to raise $500,000 to support staff and provide much-needed equipment and other needs at the Port Perry, Ajax-Pickering, Oshawa and Bowmanville hospitals. As of Wednesday afternoon, the effort had secured just over $100,000.

Donors have the choice of which hospital foundation they’d like to support and direct their money to.

“It’s going to help the people on the ground, at the front lines,” said Rachel Agnoluzzi, the Port Perry Hospital Foundation’s chief executive officer.

At the Port Perry site, said Agnoluzzi, staff have identified the need for new, cleanable screens to be used between beds in the emergency room to replace cloth curtains. As well, the Port Perry foundation is looking to support staff requests for hand-sanitizer as well as help with small wishes from in-patients who don’t get visitors as often.

In those cases, continued Agnoluzzi, staff agree to pick-up supply requests for patients, such as shampoo and toothpaste.

As well, the Port Perry Hospital Foundation is looking into iPads, which would allow patients to have face-to-face conversations with their loved ones.

“What we’re asking the community to do is stand with us and your donations will let us say ‘yes’ to whatever is needed to help staff and patients,” said Agnoluzzi.

Any donations not used in the fight against the coronavirus will be used later to purchase other vitally-needed equipment for the hospital, added the Port Perry CEO.

“People are in very uncertain times, but if you can give, give what you can -- give within your comfort level,” she said.