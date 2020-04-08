COVID-19: City of Hamilton to open homeless shelter in downtown arena

“I think in an ideal world, every person would have a room to themselves in this (pandemic) situation,” said Wiwcharuk, a member of the Hamilton Social Medicine Response Team that does outreach to residents dealing with poverty, homelessness and addiction.

“But in some cities this is just not going to be an option. So if it is not possible, increasing the opportunities for people to physically distance themselves is a smart way of dealing with a very difficult situation.”

Johnson acknowledged calls for “apartment-style” separation for vulnerable residents, but noted safe staffing levels are also a challenge for the city and many other agencies.

Regardless, he said the challenge of keeping people safely separated will force city planners in future to think “long and hard” about the sustainability of close-quarters living in shelters, residential care and long-term care facilities.

With the FirstOntario overflow shelter, the city is spending roughly $2.5 million more a month than it normally does on homeless and vulnerable populations, Johnson said.

“The good news is that we’ve seen about $10 million so far flow in — both provincially and federally.”

Johnson said the city is putting up people, especially women and families, in hotels — around 50 people in total — and has extended funding for seasonal women’s shelters.

Social-service agencies have experienced a staffing crunch with some employees of the job for various reasons, including for self-isolation. “Right now, things are stable and recruitment is continuing.”

However, normal efforts to move people from shelters to stable housing has fallen to the back-burner, which has resulted in a higher number than usual staying in those institutions, he added.

Matthew Van Dongen is a Hamilton-based reporter covering transportation for the Spectator. Reach him via email: mvandongen@thespec.com