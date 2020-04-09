Despite curbs, COVID likely to kill thousands

TORONTO — Amid crippling job losses across the country due to COVID-19, the federal government on Thursday warned the number of Canadians killed by the novel coronavirus would likely double over the next week and could reach thousands over the course of the pandemic.

If stringent measures remained in place, the country's top public health officer predicted the virus could cost at least 4,400 lives over its course. Had such controls not been implemented, models indicate as many as 80 per cent of the population could have been infected, with as many as 350,000 deaths.

"These stark numbers tell us we must do everything we can now to remain in that best-case scenario," Dr. Theresa Tam said in a sombre presentation. "We must minimize the population infected ... in order to keep deaths, ICU admissions and hospitalizations as low as possible."

In response to the projections, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it would take months of determined effort to temper the worst outcomes. Canada, he said, was at a crossroad, and how scrupulously people observed isolation measures would determine what happens.

"We are going to continue to lose people across this country in the coming weeks," said Trudeau, who noted normal was still a long way away. "We will not be coming back to our former normal situation; we can't do that until we have developed a vaccine and that could take 12 to 18 months."

Tam said the spread of the virus appeared to be moderating somewhat and that Canada could bring the epidemic under control by the end of summer if social distancing and other measures were strictly adhered to. With spotty controls, she said, we could still be battling the tail end of the pandemic a year from now.

The number of Canadians infected with the flu-like virus passed the 20,000 level on Thursday, with 504 deaths. Quebec, with almost 11,000 cases, reported 41 new deaths, 216 in all. Ontario said the virus has killed 200 people so far — an increase of 26 — and infected 5,759 others. One death was a worker at a hospital in Brampton, Ont.

Globally, the flu-like pandemic has infected more than 1.5 million people, about 93,000 fatally, according to latest international data. The U.S. appeared to become the country with the highest number of known COVID deaths in the world — more than 15,000 — with New York State alone having more cases than any country excepting the U.S. itself.

Given the bleak American situation, Tam said keeping the common border closed to all but essential traffic was critical.

"We are different from what is happening in the United States in terms of their epidemiology," Tam said. "We want to be able to stay within that epidemic control curve that I presented today, so we'll be doing everything that we can."