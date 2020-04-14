Digital wellness expert's tips on managing technology while working from home

Lomanowska said setting up an organized and effective workspace at home is important, but knows it may be easier said than done, depending on one's family dynamic and the amount of space available in the home.

Many people are proud to show off their home offices. One of them is Zachary Kagaoan, a Western University co-op student finishing his field placement in the engineering sector.

Despite being limited to the bedroom of his Mississauga home, he feels he's been able to set up an effective workspace with multiple monitors and a comfortable office chair. He knows there are people who may not have access to those luxuries at home, but he says there are affordable pieces of equipment, such as a keyboard, mouse and headset, that can make a difference for anyone working off a laptop.

Kagaoan also said the workspace should be as comfortable and ergonomic as possible.

“I personally don’t feel like I have to stand up too much because I’m comfortable in my seat, but for the general public, things like wrist pads for your mouse and keyboard can make a huge difference,” he said.

Although mitigating distractions at home is key during work hours, Lomanowska said a component of digital well-being during this period is the ability to unplug and separate work from home life, once the workday is through.

While paying attention to the news and social media cycle can be helpful, Lomanowska feels there are people who may be too invested in it and advises them to limit the amount of notifications they receive on their phone.

"Certainly things like texts, messages from people are fine, but there’s lots of automatic stuff coming in and that can make you want to keep checking," she said. "Having a cleanup of your notifications is a good way to start.”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we wanted to look for tips on how to adapt and stay productive as most individuals are working from home.