Get up, get dressed and stick to a schedule: Flamborough adapts to working from home

“When you have a ward that went from 6,200 acres to 65,000 acres, you are on the road.”

Mathnasium of Dundas-Waterdown is another business that has shifted its operation as a result of the pandemic.

According to Roya Sakedad, the centre’s director, Mathnasium has moved to an online forum and is offering free online tutoring for the month of April.

However, it hasn’t been without challenges.

“Students are not used to logging in online,” she explained.

But it didn’t take long before they learned how to navigate the system and the application.

“Now, we have one-on-one online sessions and I find that is very, very effective,” she said.

A benefit of using the video conferencing tool is increased focus, said Sakedad, noting there are no distractions like you might find in a classroom setting.

While everyone at Dancemakerz is working to embrace the new normal, McKay-Hofland said they have faced a few obstacles along the way, such as dancing space and a lack of “team togetherness,” although the Zoom platform has provided some semblance of unity among the dance crew.

Teaching from home has had its share of pleasures, said McKay-Hofland, who still goes into the studio — alone — to teach. She has also explored other teaching locations around her home.

“It was awesome because I did a tap class outside on my porch area and it was great, because (of) having that fresh air,” she said, noting she could still tap and move around.

VanderBeek said she is completely set up in her home office to be productive and found she also has time for reconnecting with constituents now that she is no longer darting off to meetings.

“My problem is knowing when to quit working,” she said, adding, “Up until the March Break, we were just go, go, go.”

For those who are working remotely and are finding it challenging to remain focused and productive, Sadedad and VanderBeek have some advice: get up, get dressed and stick to a schedule.

“Go into wherever your workspace is and dedicate the time to do you work,” said VanderBeek.

“You have a responsibility to your employer — in my case, the constituent. Make sure you put in a full work week even though you’re home.”