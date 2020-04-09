Coronavirus cases in Northumberland up to 14; one person hospitalized

NORTHUMBERLAND — Local COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, with 14 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, in an online update on Thursday, April 9, has confirmed one new case of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14 for this area.

What’s more, the health unit has confirmed that one Northumberland resident has been hospitalized due to the virus.

Previously, at the start of April, the number of confirmed cases reported had actually reached 15. It was later confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases locally had dropped to 13, due to a duplicate case and reporting error.

Within the entirety of the HKPRD Health Unit region, there were 109 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday afternoon.

With a total of 93 confirmed cases, the bulk of these cases are still in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Five people are also hospitalized there.

The number of deaths in Kawartha has also reached 32, with 28 of those at the Pinecrest Nursing Home long-term care facility in Bobcaygeon, where an outbreak was confirmed in March.

It should be noted that provincial direction has changed, so now all residents and staff in a long-term care home in an outbreak are being tested for COVID-19.

There remains just the one outbreak within the region.

There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Haliburton.