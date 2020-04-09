Premier Gold says Centerra not selling stake

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Premier Gold Mines Ltd. says an offer made in March to buy Centerra Gold Inc.'s 50-per-cent stake in the Greenstone Gold Mines Partnership for US$205 million has not been accepted.

Greenstone's principal asset is the proposed Hardrock Mine project near Geraldton, Ont.

Premier, which holds the other 50 per cent stake in the project, had said an unnamed third party would be the actual buyer of the ownership stake, at Premier's option.

Late last year, Centerra launched a lawsuit against Premier over the validity of a mineral resource estimate that suggested development should proceed on the Greenstone property. Premier said it filed a counterclaim in February.