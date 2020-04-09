‘Sobering,’ says mayor about warnings that life will not go fully back to normal until there is a vaccine for COVID-19

At the same time, the high economic cost of physical distancing was made clear by Statistics Canada, which reported one million people lost their jobs in March, including more than 400,000 in Ontario.

“We all know this virus has taken a terrible toll,” said Premier Doug Ford, calling the job losses “a punch in the gut.”

He announced a Jobs and Recovery Committee which will focus on getting people back to work and businesses running when the pandemic is over.

“Sadly, these numbers are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Ford. “We’ve paid a tremendous price in this fight.”

But he reminded Ontarians that “it’s a matter of life and death,” which rang true in this area where seven deaths were announced Thursday.

In Hamilton, an 88-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions died April 8. She lived in the community and acquired the virus there, developing symptoms on April 6. She was admitted to hospital and died in the intensive-care unit.

All of Hamilton’s six deaths have been in seniors aged 80 to 100 including three in the ongoing outbreak at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek and one at Cardinal Retirement Residence.

Six Nations had its first death less than two weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the community March 28.

“Given the increased risk of mortality within First Nations communities, we’ve been trying to prepare for this, but you never really can, can you?” Six Nations’ Chief Mark Hill said in a statement. “Our community is grieving today. Our hearts go out to the family.”

There have been a total of nine confirmed cases at Six Nations including the person who died.

“When all of this is over, we will hold each other close. But right now, we need to show unimaginable strength and do everything in our power to ensure we do not lose anymore lives,” said Hill, urging physical distancing.

In Haldimand and Norfolk, there were five new deaths announced Thursday bringing the total to 11. Nine of those have been at an outbreak at Anson Place, which is a long-term care home in Hagersville. A total of 42 residents have tested positive there along with 28 staff, accounting for more than half of the area’s 119 confirmed cases.

Across Ontario there have been 200 deaths so far, including two in Halton.

William Osler Health System reported Ontario’s first death of a health-care worker Thursday. The longtime environmental services associate at Brampton Civic Hospital died in the intensive-care unit there.

“Our entire organization is devastated by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” said a hospital statement.

Hamilton had eight new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 206. Of those, 30 have been hospitalized and 88 have now resolved — meaning they’ve got better

Halton had 249 cases, including 54 in Burlington. Halton’s numbers have climbed by nearly 150 confirmed cases in just under one week.

Ontario had 5,759 confirmed cases, up from 5,276 on Wednesday. But the province has only been testing high-risk group. The criteria was widened Thursday although it still focuses on vulnerable populations. Mandatory personal protective equipment at long-term care homes was also announced Thursday.

“Our health-care systems across the country are coping for the time being but we are at a fork in the road between the best and worst possible outcomes,” said Trudeau.

“It will take months of continued determined effort,” he said. “We’ll need to keep practicing physical distancing, staying home and washing our hands.”

Ontario gave $100,000 Thursday to SPARK Ontario to help seniors and people with disabilities self-isolating during COVID-19

“I understand there is a lot of fear, distress and anxiety, said federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu.” I would say all of us are feeling that ... When will this be over? I think is the pressing question that most Canadians have.”

She said it will take “courage” to maintain physical distancing while we’re all “craving connection right now.”

Over the long weekend, parks are open to walk through but everything in them is closed, including playgrounds, sports fields, picnic tables, benches, parking lots and gazebos said, Paul Johnson, the director of Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre.

He asked people not to put anything in donation bins because charities no longer have the volunteers to collect them. The city plans to pick up all the bins and store them until after the pandemic.

He gave advance notice that there will be activity around FirstOntario Centre this weekend as they set up an overflow men’s homeless shelter there.

Johnson also said he has no answers to what the future looks like until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

“This isn’t a light on (and) light off situation and that’s become very obvious to us,” he said. “We’re starting to turn our attention operationally to what would things look like at the city if we were to be trying to have some increased social distancing as a more permanent way of doing business as opposed to the old ways we were doing business.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland acknowledged many “feel frightened” by the federal projections.

“I would really encourage Canadians to feel informed and empowered by that data,” she said. “What that data says to me is that we need to do what we’re doing.”

Eisenberger said neither the worst-case nor the best-case scenario was “particularly good.”

“Until such time as there is a vaccine I think we’re going to have a difficult time getting back to the normal we had prior to this,” he said. “The expectation that more people will die is a very sad reality ... What I want to be sure to do is minimize that as much as humanely possible. That’s our collective mission.”

— With files from J.P. Antonacci