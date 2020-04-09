Climate could be centre of economic recovery

Johnston was one of the signatories on an open letter to Trudeau last week encouraging him to look at clean technology and energy investments as keys to the economic recovery package.

On Thursday, the Green Budget Coalition also wrote the government asking for it to ensure that the global climate emergency and biodiversity loss remain front and centre in the recovery process planning.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said his party will have more to say about the recovery plan once the immediate health crisis is over, but added the government can't return to Liberal policies as usual, particularly as it relates to the damaged oil and gas sector.

"We will have to start having conversations about how we can have a much more competitive tax system, much less and fewer regulations that block investment from coming in," he said. "We're going to have to talk about how we're going to kick-start big projects that are already on the books and those conversations will happen."

Ralph Goodale, a former minister of public safety and finance, oversaw a number of recovery plans following smaller-scale disasters like major floods and forest fires. Still he said there will be people not needed on the front lines asked to chip in efforts for the recovery plan, which will be complex and forge some new ground.

"Figuring out exactly how to do it is going to take a lot of ingenuity," he said.

Goodale said he thinks there will have to be some longer-term stimulus for sectors like transportation, tourism, and energy, which are going to feel the hurt of this slowdown more deeply and longer than others. He also encouraged his former cabinet colleagues to be creative in packaging recovery programs that do more than one thing, such as address climate change and Canadian self-sufficiency in medical supplies or agriculture, at the same time.

Conference Board of Canada chief economist Pedro Antunes told The Canadian Press a big economic stimulus package to restore the economy, like we saw in the 2009 financial crisis, might be unnecessary as the harm done now should reverse itself when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

"Once we start to reopen the economy, take this prescription of social distancing out, I think the economy will bounce back fairly well by itself," he said.

Antunes said some industries will take longer to get back to normal, as the government signals things will reopen slowly, rather than all at once. Travel, in particular, will take longer to return, and industries with large gatherings, such as sporting events or theatres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.

— With files from Teresa Wright

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press