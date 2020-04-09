Outbreak declared as seven health-care workers at Mississauga Hospital test positive for coronavirus

A number of health-care workers at Mississauga Hospital in Medicine Unit 4B tested positive for COVID-19 between March 26 and April 5, according to a statement issued by Trillium Health Partners (THP) on Thursday, April 9.

"Our initial investigation suggests staff members acquired COVID-19 in the community and from other sources, at different times. We are taking this situation very seriously," said the statement from Dr. Lorne Small, medical director, infection protection and control at TPH.

Seven staff members are confirmed to be impacted by the outbreak.

"While we continue to test and monitor staff and patients from this unit, the number of positive tests we are currently aware of is less than ten," said Small. "All patients on the unit are being notified and are being actively monitored and will be tested immediately should they develop symptoms."

Following a consultation with Peel Public Health, and out of an abundance of caution, the statement said THP is declaring an outbreak of staff cases. A patient outbreak is defined as when a unit has two or more patients who test positive for a communicable disease, such as the flu, acquired in hospital.

"For COVID-19, however, there is no current guidance for declaring an outbreak among health-care workers," said Small. "This is an unprecedented time for our hospital, the province and our entire country, and we are working in partnership at all levels of government to adapt our processes and continually improve the way we protect staff and patients from COVID-19."