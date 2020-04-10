Five things to know for your Easter weekend in Hamilton

Reese is hosting a virtual Easter Egg Hunt via Snapchat. Collect all 10 eggs. You will need a smartphone and the Snapchat account.

Or, if you want to get away from the screen, keep your social distance and walk the neighbourhood, count the coloured up Easter eggs you see taped to windows. Jazz it up with a prize when you get home.

EASTER DINNER

Good Shepherd has been serving take-away meals since protective measures came into effect last month, so the Easter Lunch is an extension of the regular meal program. Staff will be on hand to ensure that guests maintain a two-metre distance. Good Shepherd Easter Lunch features ham or turkey, potato salad, corn salad, coleslaw and dinner rolls. Lunch takes place on Saturday, April 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Good Shepherd Centre, 135 Mary St., Hamilton.

GROCERY STORES

All stores are closed Friday and Sunday.

SERVICES

Hamilton garbage pickup on Friday is moved to Saturday. There are no changes to pickup on Monday.

Your HSR is running Sunday schedule on Good Friday and the temporary Saturday schedule on Easter Monday. The city is reminding residents that public transit is for essential travel only.

GO Transit riders are operating on a Sunday schedule on Friday, regular weekend schedule Saturday and Sunday, and a weekday schedule on Monday.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market is open Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.