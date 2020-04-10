Snow crab season delayed in Gulf of St. Lawrence

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Thursday the province hopes Fisheries and Oceans Canada will delay the spring season for a few weeks, with the possibility of federal compensation.

The Maritime Fishermen’s Union, which represents 1,200 harvesters in New Brunswick, said Friday they support a delay of the lobster season until May 15 — weeks past when it would otherwise kick off — so long as it includes a relief plan for industry workers.

Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan has already delayed crab and lobster seasons in some Atlantic zones until April 30, and continues to work with provincial groups.

The DFO says the measures announced are consistent with those to reduce interactions with North Atlantic right whales during their migration season.

But Andre Lamontagne, Quebec's minister of agriculture, fisheries and food, said in a statement he was disappointed with the announcement, saying fishermen in eastern Quebec wanted to take advantage of those weeks ahead of the arrival of right whales and ignored measures put in place by Quebec health authorities in the sector since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zone 12 represents the most important fishing zone for Quebec snow crab fishermen and the season started elsewhere in the province three weeks ago.

"Quebec stakeholders in the fishing industry were unanimous in their desire to start fishing now, in order to take advantage of the longest possible period of time before the arrival of right whales in this area," Lamontagne said.

"In view of their imminent arrival, the federal government's decision causes Quebec fishermen to lose two important weeks, thus risking penalizing the economy of our coastal regions."

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on April 10, 2020.

By Sidhartha Banerjee and Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press