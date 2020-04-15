Flamborough workers share their tips for working from home

“Pick a spot in your home that when you sit down there, that’s for working,” he said. “If you use a computer for entertainment at home, don’t put it in the same spot, because the mind will think that you’re going to do that.”

Collette, who owns a small company that produces a key ingredient in a woodwash product, added that having structure in your day is also very important.

“Approach it like you’re doing a regular work day,” he said. “You’re getting up at the same time, you’re getting ready for your day by either showering or shaving, making breakfast — and then coming into your work is more of an event than just walking down the hall.”

Waterdown’s Jeff Kleven, who has worked from home for 18 years, said it can be a double-edged sword.

“It’s fabulous from a flexibility standpoint — but the office is always there,” he said of working from home. “So if you want to pop in at night — or pop in after your hours — there’s always a temptation to want to do that.”

Kleven, who manages a team of business consultants, said when he started working from home, his wife laughed at him because he put on a collared shirt.

“I still do that every day that I work,” he said, while noting he will wear jeans or shorts. “For me, I can’t wear a T-shirt when I’m going to be talking over the phone or just working.

“For me, it’s like my uniform.”

Leamen also said structure is important, adding he often tells people who work from home to start their day early — about the same time they would start their commute in normal times.

“People can find it hard when all of a sudden they’re at home and they lose the commute,” he said. “So I always suggest to people to replace your commute with work — start working almost right away.”

He added setting a schedule is also important and helps to maintain regular hours — and breaks away from the screen are also key.

“Get out, get some fresh air, get some sun — it’s an important break because sometimes you can get (your) head down at home, then the day is over and (you) end up feeling physically terrible.”

Lepp said he feels one of the biggest positives of working from home is the increased productivity because there are less interruptions.

“I don’t have people stopping by my office and wanting to talk for every five minutes,” he said. “My commute takes about 15 seconds with a fresh cup of coffee.

“I can be very efficient with my time — certainly I’ve always gotten a lot more done because you just don’t have the interruptions you can get at the office."

But Lepp admitted you do miss the interruptions — and many people he has spoken to who have been working from home due to the coronavirus miss the social element of the office.

Collette said that working from home can lead to increased productivity, but agreed one potential negative is isolation.

“If you’re getting into that isolation and you’re into a rut, then you can get into a downward spiral and get a little depressed,” he said, noting social interaction and exercise is key. “Speaking to people by Zoom or Skype once or twice a day is a good way of brightening your spirits and breaking up your day at the same time.”

Leamen also agreed that it can be isolating to be at home, and touted using technology like Zoom or Microsoft

“Just schedule a meeting with your colleagues to touch base, so you feel like you have some kind of human interaction still, because that can be one of the largest barriers to people working at home.”

In terms of pros and cons, Leamen said working from home makes taking children to school or appointments much easier — at least in a normal environment. In a pandemic environment, he said, working from home can afford people who don’t have child care the ability to look after their kids and still work.

“So that’s a huge benefit, in my opinion, in this environment,” he said.

He said one negative is that it can be very hard for people to not get distracted or sidetracked.

"Whether that’s by kids, TV, music, it’s so easy to just say, ‘I’ll get to it when I get to it,’” he said. “So that can be a big downside.”

Collette said the biggest positive is the ability to make his own schedule.

“If I have to be someplace at noon, at the time my son was doing a recital at 3 p.m., I could book my time,” he said.

For Lepp, the biggest difficulty is time management. While his children are now 14 and 16, those with younger children need to prepare meals and snacks and help to complete school work.

“On top of that they still have work that they’re expected to get done, and they have to click time clocks on and off,” he said. “People are very much struggling with that — especially if you are in a smaller space.”

For Kleven, the biggest pro is the flexibility to start early or late and be able to pick up a kid from school or go to an appointment. The biggest con is the potential for a lack of social interaction — especially in the current situation.

But for all the positives, working from a home office does sometimes lead to mishaps that wouldn’t happen in a dedicated office space.

Lepp said he has one colleague whose husband starts the work day later — and therefor gets ready later in the day.

“Every so often he walks from the bathroom into their bedroom, which is behind her webcam,” he said. “So occasionally, there’s been a … scenario where I’m seeing a lot more of her husband than I need to.”

Meanwhile, Collette said that he tries to keep his cats out of the office, but they occasionally made themselves known on phone or Skype calls. In one instance, the cat walked across his keyboard, changing several settings on his computer.

“Somehow they changed the size of my task icons to less than a quarter of the size it normally would be and I couldn’t read them,” he said. “I didn’t know what they did to get it there and I didn’t know how to solve it either.

“So for a couple of months I was very limited.”

Overall, Leamen said he appreciates the magnitude of the change for people who have been forced into working from home due to COVID-19. When he was at Citibank, he said the company spent five years moving people into a home office model, one day per week.

“It took us a long time to figure out things that worked for people, and in this environment they’ve basically just been thrust into five days at home,” he said. “That’s a significant thing for people, so it will be challenging for them, for sure.”

Moving forward, Lepp said he is interested to see how the pandemic — and having people work from home — impacts the business world. He said people who have found a way to work from home may realize they can be productive from home — and not have to commute back and forth from Toronto.

“As a business owner, I’m fascinated to see the impact on business at large — how people are going to realize, ‘Wow, we don’t actually have to do this the way we’ve been told we always have to do this.”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a large portion of the workforce to work from home, so the Review reached out to several businesspeople in Flamborough who work from home offices for some pros and cons to the practice — and their tips for success.