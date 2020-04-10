Quebec premier sees light at end of COVID-19 tunnel

MONTREAL — The Quebec government isn't ruling out a return to school and daycare for the province's youth before the summer.

Premier Francois Legault made the comment Friday during a daily briefing by Quebec authorities on the COVID-19 epidemic in the province, noting promising results in the past few days are fuelling some optimism, but stressing that nothing is etched in stone.

Schools and daycares currently are slated to be closed until May 4.

"As soon as we'll reach the peak and start to decrease the number of cases and the number of people in our hospitals, we'll be able to re-launch the economy," Legault said, adding that children whose parents go back to work will need somewhere to go.

"I don't want to take any risk that is too high, but, at the same time, we need eventually to restart the economy and give hope to the population."

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's director of public health, cited the fact that children are less at risk for coronavirus complications.

But he added kids must steer clear of their grandparents.

"It's why we want to give this separation between the ones that are at risk and the ones who are not at risk," Arruda said.

Quebec reported 241 deaths Friday — an increase of 25 — and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases also rose to 11,677 with 733 in hospital.

But Legault added the numbers have been largely stable in recent days and the number of people in intensive care decreased by 10 people to 186 in the past 24 hours.