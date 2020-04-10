COVID-19 restrictions won’t ease up until summer, says Trudeau; 400,000 Ontario jobs lost in March

“What we’re going to have to see is how much we can let up and how much we need to continue at the level of intensity that we’re doing now,” said Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson. “That will be hard for people to cope with.”

Parliament is being recalled Saturday to to pass the largest economic measures Canada has seen since the Second World War.

It come days after the high economic cost of physical distancing was made clear by Statistics Canada, which reported one million people lost their jobs in March, including more than 400,000 in Ontario.

“These numbers are a punch in the gut,” said Premier Doug Ford.

He announced a Jobs and Recovery Committee to get people back to work and businesses running when the pandemic is over. The province is also preventing closed child-care centres from taking payments from parents.

“Sadly, these numbers are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Ford. “We’ve paid a tremendous price in this fight.”

But he said, “it’s a matter of life and death,” which rang true locally as Hamilton reported its sixth death Thursday and Six Nations reported its first.

In Hamilton, an 88-year-old woman died in hospital April 8 — two days after developing symptoms. She had underlying health conditions but lived in the community and acquired the virus there. All of Hamilton’s six deaths have been in seniors aged 80 to 100.

Six Nations had its first death, less than two weeks after its first confirmed case on March 28.

“Given the increased risk of mortality within First Nations communities, we’ve been trying to prepare for this, but you never really can, can you?” Six Nations’ Chief Mark Hill said in a statement. “Our community is grieving.”

There have been nine confirmed cases at Six Nations including the person who died.

“When all of this is over, we will hold each other close. But right now, we need to show unimaginable strength and do everything in our power to ensure we do not lose anymore lives,” said Hill, urging physical distancing.

In Haldimand and Norfolk, there were five new deaths bringing the total to 11. Nine of those have been at Anson Place in Hagersville. The outbreak at the long-term care home accounts for more than half of the area’s 123 confirmed cases.

Ontario has had 222 deaths, including four in Halton.

William Osler Health System reported Ontario’s first death of a health-care worker Thursday. The longtime environmental services associate at Brampton Civic Hospital died in the intensive-care unit there.

“Our entire organization is devastated by this news,” said a hospital statement.

Hamilton had 12 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing it to 218. Of those, 31 were hospitalized and 93 had recovered.

Halton had 261 confirmed cases, including 54 in Burlington. Halton’s numbers have climbed by nearly 100 cases in three days.

Ontario had 6,237 confirmed cases, up from 5,759 on Thursday. The province widened testing criteria Friday to include those with symptoms in the general population, as well as anyone exposed to the virus from a number of high-risk groups. Ontario has also created an online portal expected to deliver same-day test results.

In addition, the province has expanded the list of symptoms of COVID-19 and made surgical masks mandatory at long-term care homes.

“Our health-care systems across the country are coping for the time being, but we are at a fork in the road between the best and worst possible outcomes,” said Trudeau.

Eisenberger said neither scenario was “particularly good.”

“The expectation that more people will die is a very sad reality,” he said. “What I want to be sure to do is minimize that as much as humanely possible.”

The best way to achieve that is for people to stay home. Over the long weekend, parks are open to walk through but everything in them is closed, including playgrounds, sports fields, picnic tables and parking lots.

The city is picking up and storing donation bins because charities no longer have enough volunteers for collection.

“We’re starting to turn our attention to what would things look like at the city if we were trying to have some increased social distancing as a more permanent way of doing business,” said Paul Johnson, Emergency Operations Centre director.

