COVID-19 rules for migrant workers questioned

Freeland said the RCMP will be working with provincial and municipal police forces to help enforce the federal Quarantine Act and stressed that temporary foreign workers fall under the requirements of this act.

All migrant workers will be quarantined, farm operators who hire them will be required to ensure the workers are housed in conditions that meet self-isolation requirements and farmers will be required to pay the workers for the duration of their quarantine, according to a senior official in Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau's office.

"This season is an essential moment for farmers to begin their work," Freeland said.

"Temporary foreign workers, like all people, Canadian non-Canadian alike, entering Canada from another country are subject to mandatory, 14-day quarantine. The RCMP has announced yesterday ... working with local police forces, (it) would be assisting public health in ensuring those quarantine measures, which are obligatory, are fully enforced."

It is critical for Canada's food supply chain to be maintained and temporary foreign workers play an integral role in that food supply, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a lengthy and wide-raging question-and-answer period on government's COVID-19 emergency measures in the House of Commons Saturday.

"I share many of the concerns listed by (Blanchet)," Trudeau said in French.

"We will work together to make sure that while meeting the needs of our farmers and our food supply chain, we do have the capacity and the certainty that Canadians are kept safe and that the possible spread of COVID-19 is limited."

Two weeks ago, the Canadian Federation of Agriculture praised the federal government for ensuring that COVID-19 travel restrictions would not prevent migrant workers from entering Canada as the planting season is set to begin.

Federation president Mary Robinson said farmers are committed to working with all the appropriate agencies and departments to ensure the entry of these workers into Canada follows strict public health protocols to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

But Chris Ramsaroop of Justice for Migrant Workers says he does not have confidence that temporary foreign farm workers will be housed in ways that protect them from a possible outbreak.

He says he's visited work sites where workers were housed in "bunk houses" that would not allow for proper social distancing.

"If a pandemic spreads, it's going to spread very quickly in a bunk house or a work site," he said.

"We know from what migrant workers are telling us that there aren't social distancing on the farms that they're currently living on or in their working conditions."

His group questions how the federal government can continue to claim to protect Canada's food security while possibly sacrificing the health and well being of migrant workers who work to feed Canadian communities.

"I think the federal government has failed in the past to protect the interests of migrant workers in normal circumstances, so what's going to happen in a crisis?" Ramsaroop said.

He suggested migrant workers should be housed in hotel rooms for the duration of their mandatory quarantine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2020

By Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press