COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Joseph Brant Hospital, more Hamilton nursing homes

FREE DIGITAL ACCESS: The Hamilton Spectator has made the decision to provide free digital access to essential local coronavirus articles. If you appreciate good journalism, please subscribe to thespec.com for unlimited access to all articles.

New COVID-19 outbreaks were declared this weekend at three area hospitals and at least one more Hamilton nursing home as the number of local deaths linked to the virus continued to grow.

The spike in outbreaks underscores the difficulty in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in institutions across Ontario.

Joseph Brant Hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak in two units of the Burlington hospital late Saturday after confirming coronavirus infections in two nurses and three patients. Similar announcements came the same day at hospitals in Brantford and St. Catharines.