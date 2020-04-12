Political leaders mark Easter amid COVID-19

OTTAWA — Canada's political leaders joined Christians from across the country in marking Easter Sunday by issuing messages of hope and calls for strength even as COVID-19 continued to cause pain and suffering for millions of Canadians — with no obvious end in sight.

On the same day provincial officials were reporting more confirmed cases and deaths from the nefarious respiratory illness, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a video statement encouraging Canadians to stay strong and keep the faith.

"This is the challenge of our generation, and each and every one of us has a role to play," Trudeau said. "When we come out of this — and we will come out of this — we will all take pride in the sacrifices we've made to protect each other and to protect the country we love."

Similar statements were issued by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and other federal and provincial leaders as Canadians gathered with their families — both physically and virtually — to commemorate the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus.

"So as you gather as families and as faith communities virtually during the period of pandemic, I hope that your faith will be renewed and I hope that all people who celebrate this as time of new beginnings will feel refreshed and a new sense of hope," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in his own video statement.

"Goodness knows we need one now in the challenging days of this pandemic."

While Sunday marked the first time in nearly a month that the majority of Canada's political leaders and chief medical officers did not appear live to update Canadians on their respective efforts to fight COVID-19, the pandemic continued to take a toll.

Officials in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and Quebec reported 975 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 60 more deaths, bringing the national total to 24,292 confirmed and presumptive cases and 713 deaths.

The Quebec coroner's office also announced Sunday that it would investigate the deaths of dozens of seniors at a private long-term care facility west of Montreal linked to what Premier Francois Legault has described as a possible case of "gross negligence."

A police investigation was launched over the weekend after regional health authorities were able to access patient files at the Residence Herron and found that 31 of the residence's 150 or so seniors had died since March 13. Quebec's health department is also investigating.