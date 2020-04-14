Ontario expected to hit peak in new COVID-19 cases this week

Ontario’s first wave of COVID-19 is expected to peak this week as the count of confirmed and probable cases approached the 8,500 mark on Monday.

That’s a tenfold increase in the four weeks since physical distancing and stay-at-home measures began in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent hospitals from being swamped.

“Generally speaking, the number of new cases each day has been going down slightly,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer, told reporters on a teleconference Monday afternoon.

She cited information from epidemiologists using computer modelling to project the path of the illness, which is expected to subside in similar manner to the way it has ramped up and depends on protective measures staying in place.