List of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths at long-term care homes in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon

- Villa Forum (175 Forum Dr.) — March 30

- Regency Retirement Residence (29 Mississauga Rd. N.) — April 16

- Malton Village (7075 Rexwood Rd.) — April 16

- Sunrise of Mississauga (1279 Burnhamthorpe Rd. E.) — April 15

Brampton:

- Burton Manor (5 Steritt Dr.)

- Peel Manor (525 Main St. North) — April 10

- Tall Pines (1001 Peter Robertson Blvd.) — March 11/April 9

- Extendicare Brampton (7891 McLaughlin Rd.) — April 8

- Grace Manor (45 Kingknoll Dr., Brampton) — April 6

- Bramalea Retirement Residence (30 Peel Centre Dr.) — April 17

___________________________________________________________________

COVID-19 outbreak at long-tern care homes in Peel Region as of April 13, 2020:

The Region of Peel is reporting six long-term care homes in Mississauga and five in Brampton with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The region recently began listing health-care institutions with outbreaks on its website, adding as of April an outbreak is defined as “one staff or resident case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.”

There were 17 health-care institutions listed on the website as of April 13 at 5 p.m. including Brampton Civic Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga and two long-term care homes — Village of Sandalwood Park in Brampton and King Nursing Home in Caledon — listed as test results pending.

A third, Cooksville Care Centre in Mississauga, is listed as having "Coronavirus (Seasonal) and Coronavirus" outbreaks but is not identified as a COVID-19 outbreak on the list.

The website does not list the number of cases or deaths at each institution, but that information is available on some of the nursing homes’ individual websites.

Three of the the 13 long-term care facilities listed as experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks or having results pending are operated by Peel Region including:

— One staff member at Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre in Brampton confirmed on April 9

— One resident and three staff members at Peel Manor Long Term Care Centre in Brampton confirmed on April 10 and April 13, respectively

— One staff member at Sheridan Villa Long Term Care Centre in Mississauga confirmed April 12

“That several members of our Peel Long Term Care family have fallen ill is extremely distressing,” said Peel Region director of Long Term Care Susan Griffin Thomas in a release “We are working closely with Peel Public Health to ensure everything possible is done to protect staff and residents.”

“Though we have worked hard to prepare for this situation, the fact that COVID-19 has entered several of our homes is cause for immense concern. The health, safety and well-being of our staff and residents remains our top priority,” she added.

One private facility on the list, Village of Erin Meadows in Mississauga, had reported three resident deaths at its facility due to coronavirus as of April 13 in addition to a number of confirmed cases.

“This is a tragedy. It’s always incredibly sad when anyone in our community contracts COVID-19, particularly our seniors who are among the most susceptible. My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who have passed and those who are still fighting,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie after learning of the three deaths.

The remaining long-term care homes reported on the region’s website along with their addresses and available case statistics include:

Brampton:

— Village of Sandalwood Park (425 Great Lakes Drive): Case stats unknown

— Burton Manor (5 Steritt Dr.): Case stats unknown

— Extendicare Brampton (7891 McLaughlin Rd.): Case stats not disclosed

— Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor (45 Kingknoll Dr.): 17 residents, 6 staff infected.

Mississauga:

— Camilla Care Community (2250 Hurontario St.): Case stats not disclosed

— Silverthorn Care Community (4350 Mississauga Rd.): Case stats not disclosed

— Village of Erin Meadows (2930 Erin Centre Blvd.): 12 residents, 4 staff infected, 3 resident deaths

— Erin Mills Lodge Nursing Home (2132 Dundas St. W.): 5 residents, 9 staff infected

— Villa Forum (175 Forum Dr.): Case stats not disclosed

“It’s heartbreaking. The conditions are very challenging as our long-term care homes have some of the most vulnerable individuals in the country,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. “The employees at long-term care homes should be getting danger pay because they are on the frontlines caring for our loved one.”

“We need the strictest conditions in place within these homes to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t spread,” Brown said, adding the topic hits home for him as his 105-year-old grandmother is currently in a long-term care home in with three confirmed COVID-19 cases.