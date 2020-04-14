Ontario extends state of emergency by 28 days

"We need to get hospital-based care teams to help long-term care staff manage these outbreaks," the premier said. "I want to see specialized teams deployed into long-term care homes when there's a serious outbreak."

Ford said the province's plan will also include more testing for long-term care residents and enhanced infection control.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health said the province's hospitals, and their specialized work on infection control, will be an asset to long-term care homes.

"If we need more expertise to go out and help with training, education and assessing things ... we certainly would like to utilize that resource," Dr. David Williams said.

The long-term care home where Ford's mother-in-law lives issued a statement saying 23 residents and 18 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six residents have died because of the virus, said the executive director of the West Park Long-Term Care Centre in Toronto.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of these residents and regrettably, we anticipate that we may experience more loss before the pandemic is over," Matt Lamb said in a statement.

Almonte Country Haven outside Ottawa, one of the hardest hit long-term care homes in the province, said Tuesday that two more residents have died because of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths there to 18.

Meanwhile, Ford also acknowledged the province's schools won't reopen in early May as planned, promising a more detailed update from the education minister in the coming days.

"That does not mean the year is cancelled," Ford said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the legislature extended the state of emergency in the province, which will see non-essential businesses and child-care centres closed for another 28 days until May 12.

Twenty-eight legislators were present at a brief session, including 14 members of the Progressive Conservative government, eight New Democrats, two Liberals, two Independent members and the house Speaker.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said her party supported the Progressive Conservative government's bill to extend the state of emergency, but she called for more supports for people in financial need who aren't eligible for federal income support.

"The fact is, people were hoping the legislation would rescue them from sleepless nights and payments they just can't afford," she said. "It doesn't. If Ontario doesn't do more to help, some people will go hungry."

Ontario reported 483 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 43 new deaths. That brings the province to a total of 7,953 cases, including 334 deaths and 3,568 cases that have been resolved.

Tuesday's numbers represented an increase of 6.5 per cent over Monday's total, continuing a relatively low growth rate over the past several days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press