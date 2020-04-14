'This is a big hit on municipalities': Hamilton city budget takes $23-million COVID-related hit

The COVID-19 outbreak has already blown a $23-million hole in the city’s budget and the damage could still climb higher.

The bleak numbers are contained in a financial update to councillors that will be discussed Wednesday at a committee of the whole meeting.

The deficit consists of $20.2 million in lost revenue and $2.6 million in additional costs so far this year but these projections are only valid through the end of May.

What’s particularly sobering is that the shortfall already takes into account $18 million in additional funding that has been provided to the city from higher levels of government.

“We’re spending and taking a revenue hit as necessary to be able to manage this pandemic but there’s a bill to be paid at the end of the day and there’s only one taxpayer,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger. “It’s either going to come out of a federal pocket, a provincial pocket, the local municipal taxpayer’s pocket or all three.

“At some point we have to come to realize this is a big hit on municipalities and there are only two ways to deal with that,” Eisenberger said. “One is to cut services dramatically and the other is to tax for it through the local tax base.”

The financial update recommends the city continue to seek support from the federal and provincial governments, and that the report should be forwarded to local MPs and MPPs.

The biggest chunk of the $23-million deficit comes from a $7.3 million reduction in transit fare revenue due to the combination of reduced ridership and the city’s decision to stop collecting fares in March.

Another $3.3 million has been lost in recreation user fees due to the closure of facilities and the cancellation of programs. This includes $1.3 million in lost arena revenue, $807,000 lost from municipal golf courses and nearly $800,000 lost from other closed recreation facilities.

About $2.6 million in Provincial Offences Act revenue has been lost because all court attendance matters have been adjourned until at least the end of May. The report warns that further extensions to the provincial offences court closure could result in charges being withdrawn or dismissed because they can’t be dealt with in a reasonable time.