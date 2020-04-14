'It helps people chill out': Cannabis still available during coronavirus pandemic

The marijuana black market has been a key concern for regulators since cannabis was legalized. With retailers shuttered, the fear was that cannabis users would be pushed back to illegal drug dealers who are likely less concerned with pandemic safety measures like social distancing.

“There's still a very robust illicit market that's out there and that is kind of booming through this point,” said Jesty.

“They have delivery and all this access. The other risk is if we were shut down people will find it and they'll go back to the illicit market, which is not what any of us want.”

Delivery and pickup of cannabis will be arranged so that it respects social-distancing protocols.

Said Jesty: “What we've done in Burlington is you can order products on our website — both cannabis and accessories — it's the product we have in the store.

"What we do is you pull up to the store (and) text or call us and say, 'I'm James. I'm here, and I'm in the black Ford car.' We just bring it out and we ask to see your ID because obviously we have to confirm it's you and you're of age.”

Home deliveries are similarly handled, with minimal human interaction. But recipients are still required to show ID before the product is dropped off. Payment will be dealt with online.

