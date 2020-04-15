Systemic look at long-term care possible: Ford

Ontario issued guidance to long-term care homes on active surveillance — meaning staff, volunteers, visitors and residents who may come and go are checked for symptoms and asked about travel history — in early March and non-essential visitors were restricted shortly after.

The province also announced Wednesday that it will test asymptomatic residents and staff in select homes, support long-term care homes with more public health and infection control expertise, provide additional training for staff working amid an outbreak, and redeploy staff from hospitals and home and community care.

"We owe it to our most vulnerable, we owe it to their families and loved ones to fight this terrible virus until the end," Ford said.

"We owe it to them to leave nothing on the table. Today we're throwing everything we've got at our long-term care homes."

Ontario reported 494 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 51 more deaths.

That brings the total cases in the province to 8,447, including 385 deaths and 3,902 cases that have been resolved.

The total number of cases grew by just over six per cent, continuing a relatively low growth trend in recent days. And while there are now 795 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario — 26 more than on Tuesday — the number of people in intensive care and on ventilators dropped slightly.

Meanwhile, the virus continued to spread in long-term care homes, with 98 facilities reporting COVID-19 outbreaks that have killed at least 145 residents.

Some of the hardest-hit facilities include Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, where 29 residents have died; Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto, where 27 residents have died; Seven Oaks in Toronto, where 22 residents have died; and Almonte Country Haven outside Ottawa, where 18 residents have died.

Testing has been expanded in long-term care homes, which the Ministry of Health says has increased the number of COVID-19 tests under investigation. That number doubled in the past day, to 4,429.

There were just over 6,000 tests completed in the previous day despite a promise from the government to do 8,000 tests a day by Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press