Home sales plunged in March amid COVID-19

OTTAWA — Canadian home sales in March nose-dived compared with February as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold and caused both buyers and sellers to pull back.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in March were down 14.3 per cent compared with February, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Restrictions on physical distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses began in the middle of March in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Compared with a year ago, home sales in March were up 7.8 per cent — though CREA noted that figure contrasted with a year-over-year gain of close to 30 per cent in February.