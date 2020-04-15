Aphria suspends outlook amid COVID-19

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Aphria Inc. is suspending its 2020 financial outlook because of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

The Leamington, Ont., cannabis company says it won't reinstate its annual guidance until the pandemic stabilizes, but had predicted a revenue between $575 million and $625 million for the year.

Aphria says its third quarter, which ended Feb. 29, delivered $144.4 million in net revenue, up from $73.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company beat analyst expectations that suggested it would report $131.25 million in revenue in the quarter.