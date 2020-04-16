Durham parents ask why teachers aren't doing live online classes

However, the union representing Ontario’s public elementary teachers stressed the challenge with “synchronous” learning (students and teachers online together in real time) is “that it just isn’t possible for all students to be online at the same time — not all have access to internet or a device, and in many homes there are multiple children and parents trying to work from home on one or two devices.”

Mary Fowler, president of ETFO Durham, also notes there are “significant” privacy concerns with live video in people’s homes — for teachers and students alike.

However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some video components to distance learning.

“Teachers are going to use their professional judgment,” she said, urging patience in the early days of this new scenario.

“We are all just getting used to this. There are lots of people who have never done teaching of this nature before,” Fowler says.

If teachers do opt for video lessons, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association is recommending that it be done in a pre-recorded format.

OECTA president Liz Stuart says there is uncertainty about the safety and security of some live video platforms.

“We have to be very conscious of what students may view and what they may be exposed to,” she says.

The Durham District School Board said in a statement that “distance learning is not the same as in-class learning” and that it will vary across classes and grade levels.

The board gives examples of videos, class messages and postings on discussion boards, as some ways DDSB teachers are connecting with students.

“As distance learning progresses, our school teams are working on strategies that will further enhance learning opportunities for students while considering the DDSB’s core principles of equity and inclusion,” the board said.

Some experts say expectations of both parents and teachers need to be adjusted.

“We are asking too much of parents and teachers and we need to pull back on what the expectations are for children learning at home,” says Vidya Shah an assistant professor in York University’s Faculty of Education, and a former Toronto District School Board teacher.

“Learning doesn’t happen because of a perfect, pre-packaged lesson. Learning is happening everywhere and all the time — in the kitchen when you’re cooking, when you’re going for a walk and in conversation with your children about what’s happening on TV.”