Montreal launches 2020 bike-sharing season

Montreal is rolling out its annual public bicycle-sharing service and offering 30 days free for health-care workers.

The city says the popular service, called BIXI, is a safe transportation option during the COVID-19 pandemic because users are alone, without direct contact with others, and are outside.

Montreal says BIXI will follow public health recommendations to increase the frequency that bikes and other equipment are cleaned, compared with previous seasons.

Users are being asked to disinfect the commonly touched parts of the bikes and to wash their hands for 20 seconds before and after each ride.