Health authority investigating possible coronavirus outbreak at Caledon nursing home

“As she has not worked here since March 21, public health did not consider her to be a risk or acquired at King,” the administrator said.

On April 15, the Ontario government announced a new action plan to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

As well, the province issued an emergency order restricting long-term care staff from working in more than one long-term care home, retirement home or health-care setting.

The measures were taken on the advice of Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

The Caledon facility has already taken several measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, King said.

There has been no visitation and no non-essential workers at the nursing home.

There is a door screener posted at the entrance, and any new resident admitted is isolated for 14 days.

Any resident who goes to the hospital, for procedures such as dialysis, is isolated for 14 days.

As well, all staff members have been wearing masks.

Any staff who have a family member who is confirmed as positive for COVID-19 or who are displaying symptoms are asked to self-isolate and be tested.

Residents have been grouped in units with both nursing staff and housekeeping staff, so that movement around the home is limited.

The facility has also doubled housekeeping hours and introduced an evening shift that sanitizes all high-touch surfaces.

King said staff members are screened for symptoms twice in a shift and residents are assessed twice a day for signs and symptoms of illness.

They have been hosting virtual visitations for residents with their families.

The nursing home has also been having regular communication with families and providing updates.

The provincial government plan includes:

• Aggressive testing, screening, and surveillance – enhancing testing for symptomatic residents and staff and those who have been in contact with persons confirmed to have COVID-19, expanding screening to include more asymptomatic contacts of confirmed cases, and leveraging surveillance tools to enable care providers to move proactively against the disease.

• Managing outbreaks and spread of the disease – supporting long-term care homes with public health and infection control expertise to contain and prevent outbreaks, providing additional training and support for current staff working in outbreak conditions.

• Growing the long-term care workforce – redeploying staff from hospitals and home and community care to support the long-term care home workforce and respond to outbreaks, alongside intensive ongoing recruitment initiatives.

Six residents from long-term care homes in Peel have died as a result of coronavirus.

In Peel, 15 health-care institutions, as of April 15, have had coronavirus outbreaks. The health unit was still investigating illnesses at three, including the Caledon home.