Telecom sector shows strains from COVID-19

"I think telecom services are proving themselves to be an essential part of everybody's family budgets. But just like we're seeing government get involved with mortgage debt, I think there's going to be a question mark about the level of bad (customer) debt that could be out there."

Rattee, who primarily analyses the ability of companies to pay their corporate debt and dividends, says he thinks the major telecom companies are all in good financial shape themselves — with cash reserves or available credit, no major debt coming due soon, and the ability to continue operations through the crisis.

But he expects most pre-tax earnings forecasts by the telecom sector will be suspended or cut and, generally, there could be negative EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) — one of the financial metrics that influence the telecom sector's earnings power.

With Shaw having an Aug. 31 year end, rather than Dec. 31, it may provide hints of what's in store for the three carriers with national wireless networks that complement their wireline networks — although each has a different collection of business assets, operational territories and corporate strategies.

Shaw, which operates one of Western Canada's main cable TV and internet services as well as Freedom Mobile, said late Thursday it had saved on the cost of subsidizing the cost of smartphone hardware due to a lack of sales while most of its retail stores were closed due to physical-distancing precautions.

However, it also said it would have to take measures to reduce its costs "soon" without being specific.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige wrote in a research note after Shaw's report that he took some comfort that it still expected that its 2020 adjusted EBITDA will be higher than last year "which is meaningful . . . and may not be emulated by its peers."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:BCE, TSX:T, TSX:SJR.B, TSX:CCA, TSX:QBR.B)

By David Paddon, The Canadian Press