Ottawa ‘disappointed’ in Trump’s move to freeze WHO funds as developing nations brace for COVID-19

This includes countries already stricken by long-running wars, such as Libya, Syria and Yemen, where the report states millions of people have been displaced and already require humanitarian assistance.

South Sudan, a country of more than 10 million people in Africa, has only four ventilators, according to an April 9 report from the International Rescue Committee. Sierra Leone, with almost 8 million people, has just 13 ventilators, and Venezuela — struck by a deep economic collapse before the pandemic — lacks critical supplies in 90 per cent of its hospitals, the report says.

“Here in Canada…we’re seeing a fatality rate of between two and four per cent,” Gould said. “But that’s where we have access to modern medicine, ventilators, oxygen, ICU beds. In some developing countries, the number of ICU beds is below a dozen; the number of ventilators you can count on one hand. And so access to those life-saving interventions is already limited if existent at all.”

So far, Canada has allocated almost $160 million to the international fight with COVID-19. More than half the money — which Gould called “an important first step” — is slated for international organizations like the WHO, UN refugee agency and the World Food Programme. Forty-million of it is for the global Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which Gould said is co-ordinating information about the 175 potential COVID-19 vaccines being tested around the world.

Jason Nickerson, a humanitarian affairs adviser in Ottawa with Doctors Without Borders (Médicins Sans Frontières), said there are concerns that new-found treatments for COVID-19 will be unaffordable or hard to access for poorer countries. He urged Canada to push for guaranteed access agreements as it engages with other countries to develop a vaccine for the virus.

He also warned that, as Canada and other wealthy countries compete for dwindling medical supplies on the global market, developing nations and humanitarian organizations will be left with shortages of personal protective equipment and testing kits needed to confront the pandemic.

Nickerson said it is imperative that humanitarian assistance keeps flowing to poorer countries so their already-weaker health-care systems don’t collapse beneath a surge of COVID-19 infections and disrupt existing services to treat other lethal diseases.

“We need to make sure that routine public health services continue to operate because the potential for an epidemic of measles or something to co-occur alongside COVID-19 is going to make a bad situation even worse,” he said.

The UN has called on wealthy countries to create to a $2-billion (U.S.) fund to help developing nations fight the virus, and Gould said Canada is prepared to go beyond the $160 million it has already contributed. At the same time, she is pushing other countries to work together to maintain deliveries of food around the world as borders are closed and travel is restricted to curb the spread of the disease.

“We’re very much at the beginning of this crisis, so we need to kind of keep seeing what’s going on. But our initial response was in direct relation to what the global community has asked for,” she said.

“Canada stands at the ready to play an important role.”

