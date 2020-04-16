Three Brampton correctional officers test positive for coronavirus

The Brampton Correctional Institute is the latest building in the city to report confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said that three correctional officers tested positive for COVID-19, after being briefed by Peel Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh.

“When he briefed me (Wednesday) night, we had 3 correctional officers who tested positive and they planned on testing inmates showing symptoms at (Ontario Correctional Institute),” said Brown in an email.

Peel Public Health has also confirmed the outbreak, which is declared when two or more cases of COVID-19 are detected.